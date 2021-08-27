“Just stop, collaborate, and listen”: Attorney Mindy Werder’s family law advice

Whether it’s a marriage, a divorce, a legal separation, child custody and support, spousal support, or adoption – just to name a few, at one time or another, almost everyone will have a family law matter that they need help with.



That’s where our next guest comes in. Mindy Werder is an attorney with Lynn Jackson Attorneys in Sioux Falls. She specializes in helping people sort through a wide variety of family issues.



Family law issues are often about more than money–most importantly, they’re about people. Mindy is trained to deal with both the legal and emotional issues that can often arise. That’s it helps to have her on your side to ensure that the best legal decision is made for all of the people involved. Mindy also likes to quote the Vanilla Ice to her clients when it comes to dealing with emotionally tense family law issues and tells them to “just stop, collaborate, and listen”.

As one of South Dakota’s oldest law firms, Lynn Jackson has developed a reputation of unparalleled legal expertise and providing the best possible representation to its clients in South Dakota and the surrounding region. If you’d like to schedule a consultation with Mindy Werder or any one of the other 28 attorneys at the law firm, you can reach them by phone in Sioux Falls at 605-332-5999, in Rapid City at 605-342-2592 or in Spearfish at 605-722-9000. You can also contact them online at lynnjackson.com to find out more.