We’re just under six months away from the unofficial start of wedding season. That means if you’re newly engaged after the holiday season, it’s probably time to start locking in a few of your big day must haves. Renee Bauman is the owner and wedding planner at Hitch Studio. Renee joined us today to share what needs to be at the top of your to-do list before you say “I do.”

Tips to keep your stress down when planning a wedding