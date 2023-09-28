Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If not we’ve got the perfect idea for that hard-to-buy-for person on your list, there’s a pop-up market filled with unique products from small business owners, spanning a six-state area coming to Sioux Falls this weekend.



KELOLAND Living was joined by Kerry Bamsey, the owner of Junkin’ Market Days. Along with Stacey Breitkreutz of Klondike Creek, and Christine Burg of Pasque Home who are two of the vendors you’ll find at Junkin’ Market Days this weekend.



They were here to show us why Junkin’ Market days is the perfect place to get a truly unique piece.

You’ll find Junkin’ Market Days across the upper Midwest. To stay up to date on upcoming events, you can head online to JunkinMarketDays.com to learn more about how you can become a vendor or where you can shop everything they have to offer. You can also reach them by phone at 605-941-4958 or by emailing them at JunkinMarketDays@Gmail.com. And, don’t forget to follow them on social media! You can find them on both Instagram and Facebook by searching Junkin Market Days.

If you’re ready for a weekend of shopping the best clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and more then set aside Friday, September 29 from 4 to 7 p-m, and Saturday, September 30 from 9 am to 4 p-m at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Get your tickets online today at Junkin, that’s JunkinMarketDays.com.