Quick, take a look: How many gifts are sitting wrapped and ready to be gifted beneath your tree right now? If you’re like me and plenty of other people like me, the answer is, “not nearly enough.” That’s because nearly one quarter of us still have most of our Christmas shopping left to do, even though the big day is less than three weeks away. Now, we’re not trying to add to your holiday headaches.



In fact, the three people who joined us today were here to help. Kerry Bamsey is the owner of Junkin’ Market Days whose Holiday Market takes place this weekend. And Moses Montalvo and Naomi Drake are two of the many vendors featured at the event.



All three stopped by with details about what you can find at the holiday market and how it can help you finish that holiday shopping list with plenty of time to spare.

You’ll find Junkin Market Days across the upper Midwest. To Stay up to date on upcoming events, you can head online to junkinMarketDays.com to see product sneak peeks and admission discounts. You can also reach them by phone at 605-941-4958 or by emailing them at JunkinMarketDays@gmail.com. And don’t forget to follow them on social media. You can find them on both Instagram and Facebook by searching Junkin Market Days.



If you’re ready for a weekend of shopping the best clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and more then set aside this Friday, December 8th from 4 to 7 p-m, and Saturday, December 9th from 9 am to 4 p-m at the WH Fairgrounds Expo Center in Sioux Falls. Get your tickets online today.