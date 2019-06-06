KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

June 6th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Lifestyle

Eric Saathoff is a Recreation Program Coordinator for Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, and he’s got some great ideas to keep your entire family entertained this month.

Greg Clarke and Wendy Lenning are with Up and Running Again Sioux Falls. They’re here to share how they can help people create a pathway to success, one pair of running shoes at a time. 

Hope Kleine is a Health Education and Food Safety Specialist with SDSU Extension. She’s here to share some upcoming food preservation workshops and how you can get signed up. 

Mary Michaels is the Sioux Falls Public Health Prevention Coordinator. She’s here to tell us rules of the trails that we all need to know in order to have a fun and enjoyable trek.

Watch the video above to see what’s happening this weekend in KELOLAND.

