June 4th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Live Well Sioux Falls Registered Dietitian, Alyssa Gehle, is joining us to share a tasty and nutritious summer recipe. See below for the recipe.

Kevin Miles is the Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota. He’s here to tell us how to get involved in this year’s Sioux Falls Bubble Parade. ​​​​​​​

Rhiannon Israel from Welcome Sioux Falls shares how they welcome new residents to the community, and how you can do the same.

Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

2 cups diced cooked chicken

1/2 cup Plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon olive oil mayo

1 cup seedless red grapes, sliced

2 rib celery, diced

½ cup walnut pieces

1 green apple, chopped

2 tsp. poppy seeds, optional

1 Tbsp. cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. stone-ground honey mustard

1 tsp lemon zest

Green leaf lettuce, washed and patted dry

Directions: Combine the diced chicken with Greek yogurt, mayo, sliced grapes, sliced celery, walnuts, apple, poppy seeds, vinegar, honey, mustard and zest. Add more yogurt/mayonnaise, if needed. Serve the chicken salad mixture on lettuce leaves.

Nutrition facts per serving: 140 calories, 8 g fat, 10 grams carb, 2 g fiber, 19 g protein