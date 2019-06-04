KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

June 3rd, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Nominate a young leader you know for the chance to be recognized at this year’s YPN Crossroads Summit.

Cosplay enthusiast Kim Hannan and REACH Executive Director Paige Carda share details on an event that will help get you set up with a costume that’s worthy of any comic-con. 

Julie Ross with Good Roots Farm and Gardens in Brookings shares how you can get started making your own pizzas at home. 

Recipes:

Pizza Recipes_20190603122116Download File

Not only can you experience the great outdoors with activities like hiking and sight-seeing, now you can even experience the sounds of local musicians at the new Good Earth State Park Amphitheatre.

