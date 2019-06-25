KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

June 25th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Lifestyle

Rick Weiland is with the Sioux Empire Community Theatre in Sioux Falls. He’s here to share how Sioux Empire Community Theatre is immersing young actors in the production process through summer camps, and how you can get your tickets to an upcoming show. 

Jane Taylor with Siouxland Libraries is in with some ideas of books you might want to consider adding to your beach bag, backpack or luggage before you head out.

You’ll most likely find mother and ultrarunner Amanda Rasmussen on the bike trails this summer. She’s here to share some tips for running safely in the heat. 

