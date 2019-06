Amy Crawford is the Assistant Torch Run Liaison with the Special Olympics of South Dakota. Rhianna Nerby is with South Dakota Highway Patrol. They’re stopped by to share more about the second annual Plane Pull.

Amanda Wermers is the Owner of Game Chest in downtown Sioux Falls. She shares some of the best games for your summer vacations.

Andrew R. Jandt of the band Trap Kit was in the studio to share more on his journey with music and his plans for his music in the future.