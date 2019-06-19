KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

June 19th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Lifestyle

by:

Posted: / Updated:
keloland-living-logo-01-social-media_531655540621

Motivational Speaker, Jo Hausman, knows first-hand how self-help books can be helpful. She’s here to share some of her favorites with us and share why she thinks their message was so powerful for her. 

Melissa Eich is a registered nurse and health coach. She’s here to share how alcohol can affect weight loss, and she has some fun drink alternatives that can help keep you on track with your goals. 

Whether you call it “fluid art”, “liquid art,” or “soulful art”, it’s something you’re going to want to try. Jill Johnson is with Joyful Living Therapy. She’s here to show us how to have some fun with color. 

Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau is joining us today with some tips on how we can all be smarter shoppers and avoid counterfeit goods. View the file below for more on this topic. 

BBB Counterfeit Goods Study – Final Un-Embargoed 05-13-2019_20190619112114Download File

Chef Ellen Doerr is here to share some fun ways to get kids involved with making meals. She’s even brought along her son and sous chef, 12-year-old Tegan Doerr. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps