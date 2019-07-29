KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

July 29th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight, you have the chance to sip cocktails and support LifeScape with the Battle of the Bartenders event and the Blue Rock Bar and Grill.

KELOLAND on the Road Host, Mike Huether, is joining us today to tell us a little bit more about the stories that required travel to parts of KELOLAND that few of us have ever been and give us some behind-the scenes information about what we’ll be seeing in tomorrow night’s show.

Megan Bertsch is with Bombshell Beauty and she’s brought along model, Amber Zink, to show us some of the latest trends in lipstick, just in time for National Lipstick Day.

Courtney Drenth is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations with the Sioux Empire Fair. She’s here to tell us about the Fair Grandstand Lineup and what makes the fairgrounds the place to be August 2nd through the 10th.

Leah Fulker and Abbey Clayton are with Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center in Sioux Falls. They’re here to demonstrate a couple of the exercises they’ll be doing at the Move Well Sioux Falls Fitness Festival, and why they want to help inspire the community to get moving.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter Gifts Galore!

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss