July 26th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Food blogger Clark Casarella shows us how to make a delicious grilled peach trifle. Recipe listed at the bottom of this article.

Sheila Anderson with Image Power Play helps us refine our wardrobe with questions we should ask ourselves before we hit the stores.

Tyler Tjeerdsma with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue tells us about fire alarms for the hearing impaired and how you can get one set up in your home.

Members of the group Sioux Falls Therapy Dogs tell us how they are serving people in KELOLAND

Things go a bit off-script with Improv Falls and we learn about an upcoming event where you can get brunch and a show this weekend.

Grilled Peach Trifle with Earl Grey Coconut Cream:

Favorite Pound Cake Recipe

Full Fat Can of Coconut Cream

Freestone Peaches

Earl Grey Tea (loose leaf or bags)

Honey

Dry Gin – the more floral the better

Shelled pistachios (optional)

Prepare pound cake from your favorite recipe, cut into 1.5-2 inch cubes. Toss in 1.5 oz gin to absorb into cake cubes (shouldn’t be soaking wet).

Steep Earl Grey tea in warm coconut cream over very low heat. Add honey, and chill.

De-pit and quarter (and optionally peel) peaches. Brush with honey and sprinkle some kosher salt. Over medium heat over charcoal/propane heat, grill peaches until soft and slightly caramelized on exterior.

In alternating layers in your trifle dish(es), layer cake, chilled coconut cream, and peaches. Top with pistachios.