July 24th On KELOLAND Living

The Sioux Falls Ministry Center extends helping hand to Pettigrew Heights neighborhood to provide both affordable and stable housing for low-income residents there. 
 

Relay for Life is the largest annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. 

Cycling Without Age recently began in Rapid City to help seniors get back on a bike and stay connected with the community. 

The Sioux Falls Community Education shares a preview of the 2018 Fall and Winter Community Ed Course catalog

The South Dakota Chislic Festival is taking place in Freeman this weekend. 

