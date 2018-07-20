July 20th KELOLAND Living

Baked By Jacq is joining us today to help us celebrate National Junk Food Day by making lucky charm bars.

Lucky Charm Bars:

1/4 stick plus 1 Tablespoon of butter

10 oz bag of mini marshmallows

6 cups of Lucky Charms Cereal

1/2 tsp popcorn salt

1 tsp madagascar vanilla

Step 1: Melt butter in a large pot

Step 2: Add the whole bag of marshmallows to butter. Stir until melted.

Step 3: Add Salt and Vanilla.

Step 4: Add Lucky Charms and stir until very well combined.

Step 5: Spray 9×13 pan. Dump in mixture and press mixture down with a damp spatula or spoon.

Let cool for at least two hours before cutting.

