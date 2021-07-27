Starting a health journey can be a little disheartening when you don’t immediately see the results you want. That’s when your confidence in the entire process can be shaken.
We’re being joined by Emily Jones CEO & Coach at EJfitness. She explains how we can use journaling to increase our confidence. She’s also got some advice for when we hit that plateau in our journey to a healthier life.
Journaling your way to fitness
