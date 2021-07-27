Journaling your way to fitness

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Starting a health journey can be a little disheartening when you don’t immediately see the results you want. That’s when your confidence in the entire process can be shaken.

We’re being joined by Emily Jones CEO & Coach at EJfitness. She explains how we can use journaling to increase our confidence. She’s also got some advice for when we hit that plateau in our journey to a healthier life.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 