Jon Crane Gallery provides brings an artistic touch to holiday gift giving

The holiday season can be a challenging time when it comes to completing your holiday gift list. Where can you find something that celebrates the friendship you share and the memories you have created together? The pieces created by a local artist can do both, especially when it’s the art of Jon Crane, which celebrates life in rural South Dakota. While he doesn’t often sit down for interviews, he did talk with us about his process at his home in Mystic, South Dakota. We also talked with Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing owner, Lori Nonnast, about why gifting art is the perfect answer for holiday gift giving.

You’ll find the Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing at 256 Main Street in Hill City, South Dakota. If you’re interested in a specific piece, you can call them at 605-574-4440. Or check out their complete selection online at joncranegallery.net. You can also order online. The shop is open Tuesdays Through Saturdays throughout the winter season.