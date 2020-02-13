Join the movement to #endit with your own red ‘X’

According to the END It! movement, there are more people trapped in slavery today than ever before in human history. You can’t take a stand against something if you don’t know it exists.

Becky Rasmussen, e Executive Director of Call to Freedom. and Paul Cowan, a worship leader at Central Church in Sioux Falls. Share how they are joining forces with the End It! movement and how you can help raise awareness of human trafficking.

You can attend Call to Freedom’s Praise and Prayer Night tonight at Central Church. Doors open at 5:30 pm.