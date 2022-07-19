Here’s a startling statistic for you: Despite all the health threats you may be worried about right now, including covid and monkeypox, heart disease is actually the number one killer of South Dakotans.



That’s a fact our two guests today are painfully aware of. Paul Farmer, who also happens to be our boss here at KELOLAND Living, has his own heart disease story even after losing his 60-year old father to heart disease when he was just 11. And Jim Woster is joining us as a longtime volunteer with the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk.



They joined us to share their stories and explain why taking part in next month’s Heart Walk is a wonderful way to both remember someone you may have lost, and to show the world that you’re fighting heart disease. That’s a fight– with your help–we can win.

Details for the 2022 Heart Walk

The American Heart Association of South Dakota is working to make sure all South Dakotans live longer, healthier lives. You can find out more about available resources and CPR training in your area by calling them toll-free at 1-800 AHA-USA1. Or visit them online at heart.org. Remember Healthy people make up healthy communities and that’s good for all of South Dakota.