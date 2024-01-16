One year ago, Ashley Thompson had the privilege of hosting a Holiday Vacations trek north to Alaska. It was her first trip to the 49th state and she had a blast!



Now it’s Mitchell Olson’s turn to explore the best of Alaska with a captivating four-night cruise, a rail journey, and stops at iconic national parks.



Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, Ginger Giese joined the two via zoom earlier today.



Ginger had the inside scoop on what you could look forward to during the June trip.



And believe us, this is going to be the trip of a lifetime.

Wouldn’t it be nice to tour Alaska and escape KELOLAND ‘s scorching summer heat at the same time? Then start making plans to join Mitchell on June 21st through July 3rd.



You can find more information by going to their website at HolidayVacations.com. Don’t forget to use the keyword: KELOLAND. To request a free brochure with all the details of this trip, simply call 888-557-1020 and one of Holiday Vacations friendly Sales Consultants will be happy to help you.



And don’t forget to head online at your convenience to watch the online travel show about this trip. You’ll receive a $100 travel credit just for watching the presentation.



Simply head over to their website and enter the keyword KELOLAND.



