Join Her Vote. Her Voice. in celebrating South Dakota’s suffragists

The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. This historic centennial provides an unparalleled opportunity to honor the changemakers of the past who made it possible for today’s modern men and women to vote. Tracy Saathoff, the Co-Chair of the Her Vote. Her Voice Delegation, joined us in the studio today to tell us more about the effort to raise 1 million dollars to commemorate the lives and legacies of South Dakota’s suffragists.
