Join Children’s Miracle Network during tonight’s TV special

It’s been more than a decade since the Sanford castle opened its doors and welcomed the very first children inside. Since then, the towering building and the people inside have been giving families hope, support and care during some of the most difficult times of their lives. Megan Kjose, a Development Officer with Sanford Health’s Children’s Miracle Network, joined us in the studio and 2020 CMN Miracle Family, Katie & Collins Kasson, joined us through zoom. The Kassons know firsthand why your support of CMN is so important for KELOLAND kids. CMN and its efforts to assist children with special medical needs is the focus of a half hour special tonight right here on your KELOLAND Stations.

Tonight’s CMN special begins at 6:30 CST. Text the word KELO to 51555 to donate.