Join Brittany on the Holiday Vacation Hawaii Three Island Paradise Tour!

By the time the month of March rolls around, we have all had it with Old Man Winter. But since it’s not possible to kick him to the curb, how does a great getaway which includes warm tropical breezes, sandy beaches to stretch out on, and someone else to make all your meals sound? Pretty good, right? Well our next guest and I have just the ticket to escape those winter blues. Monica Love is the Hawaii product Manager with Holiday Vacations. She’s here to tell us all about the Hawaii Three Island Paradise Tour that I will be taking viewers on in March for a fabulous 10 day escape to Hawaii And you can join me! Monica has details on the highlights of the trip and how you can join in the fun which includes three islands, stunning views, and an authentic Hawaiian Luau.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a tour of Hawaii booked to help you through the long, cold winter? Then start making plans to join me on March 12th through the 21st. You can find more information and register to attend the interactive travel show by going to their website. Don’t forget to use the keyword: KELOLAND. You can also call to register for the travel show on December 6th or to request a free brochure with all the details of our trip. Simply call 888-557-1020.

And don’t forget to mark you calendar today to attend the interactive travel show on Monday, December 6th. You can join us virtually at 2 PM Central Time, 1 PM Mountain Time. You’ll receive a $100 off coupon just for attending and that can be put toward the cost of this or any other Holiday tour.