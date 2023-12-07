This is supposed to be the season of joy and cheer. Yet, unfortunately, it’s also a season of holiday scams. That’s why this is also the season that AARP South Dakota’s Fraud Watch Network is on high alert taking steps to protect you from becoming a victim of a scammer’s misdeeds.



Mary Michaels is the Associate State Director of Communications for AARP South Dakota. She joined us today with some tips to help you spot a scammer before you’re taken advantage of.



She also had details on an evening dedicated to arming you with the knowledge you need to be a smart consumer who can easily identify and stop a scammer before they strike.

Want to know more about the resources AARP South Dakota has to offer or need information on how to become a member? Simply call 866-542-8172 or head online to AARP.org/SD. Don’t forget to like their new Facebook page AARP South Dakota to follow all the latest happenings.



The AARP Fraud Watch Network has updates on the latest scams, and you can subscribe to those updates by going to AARP.org/fraud to learn more.