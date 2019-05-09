SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Today, more than 1.3 million Americans live in nursing homes. When you move a family member or loved one into a nursing facility, you are placing a tremendous amount of trust in the facility and it’s staff. Sadly, injuries can happen and it’s important to know where to turn if an issue arises. Renee Christensen is an owner and attorney with the Johnson and Christensen Law Office in Sioux Falls. She stopped by to share how they can help you with nursing home neglect and abuse cases.

Johnson & Christensen Law Office

www.siouxfallslaw.com

(605) 335-1778

or

1-877-335-1778