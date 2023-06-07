If you’re lucky enough to live in, or visit, the Black Hills of South Dakota, you know it changes all the time. No two seasons are ever exactly the same from year-to-year; and variety seems to fuel the spirit of the people and places that make up the area.



That’s also true for the businesses operating in the Black Hills, which is why KELOLAND Living loves to make regular visits to some of our favorites each time we re-visit the area.

And Stevie Cummins and her team at Jewel of the West in Hill City, South Dakota are at the top of that list. Once again, we were amazed by all of the new items she has in-store, and virtually, for the summer of 2023.

When you’re in Hill City be sure and stop by the Jewel of the West. We bet you won’t leave empty handed! You’ll find them at 208 Main Street and the store is open seven days a week: Monday through Saturday from 10 AM until 7 PM, and Sundays from Noon until 5 PM. You can also check out their website at jewelofthewest.com. Message or call them to schedule a virtual shopping appointment. Stevie and her team will be happy to help you find that perfect purchase.

If you’d like to get the latest on all the happenings, simply check out their Facebook page: @jewelofthewest. You can also find them on Instagram: @jewelofthewest. And if you’re not on social media, you can also email Stevie Cummins. The address is stevie@lilacgypsy.com to get on their mailing list. And don’t forget to shop the website at jewelofthewest.com.