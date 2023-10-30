If you think they roll up the sidewalks in Hill City, South Dakota once the temperatures start to dip and the snowflakes begin to fly, you couldn’t be more wrong!



In fact, this might just be one of the best times to pay a visit out west.



That’s because the pace there is a little slower…the colors of the hills are a bit brighter…and the sales at Jewel of the West are a lot hotter! At least that’s what we discovered during a recent visit to see Stevie Cummins and the staff she calls her “jewels.”

When you’re in Hill City be sure and stop by the Jewel of the West. We bet you won’t leave empty handed!



You’ll find them at 208 Main Street, and the store is open 7-days a week. Their new fall hours are: Monday through Thursday from 10AM until 5PM, Friday and Saturday from 10AM until 6PM and on Sundays from 11AM until 4PM.



You can also check out their website at JeweloftheWest.com and message or call them to schedule a virtual shopping appointment. Stevie and her team will be happy to help you find that perfect purchase.



If you’d like to get the latest on all the Jewel of the West happenings, simply check out their Facebook page at Jewel of the West.



You can find them on Instagram at Jewel of the West. And if you’re not on social media, you can also email Stevie Cummins. The address is stevie@lilacgypsy.com to get on their mailing list.