Jeff’s and Ashley’s holiday gift giving guide

Family recipes are special to nearly every family around the country regardless of it's your mom's tater tot casserole, your grandma's sugar cookies or your aunt's favorite martini. These recipes hold a special place in our hearts. But how do you ensure they will continue to be passed down? Karla Santi has a few ideas. She shares a few of the ways her family keeps these traditions alive, not only through this pandemic season of life, but for generations to come.

Learn how to make her family's Sandbakkel cookies here: Sandbakkels: A traditional Norwegian cookie recipe worth sharing