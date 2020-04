There is nothing better as a kid than getting up on Easter morning and searching all around your house and yard for those special eggs that you spent hours laboring over. And you just know that the Easter Bunny appreciated all of your hard work too! Only, what do you do if you don't have any egg dye on hand?

I recently got a lesson on how to create all natural egg dyes out of the produce and spices you likely already have in your kitchen. And they are more beautiful than I ever expected.