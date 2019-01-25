KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

January 25th, 2019 On KELOLAND Living

Blogger and writing educator, Sara Gillies, explains why we should all be embracing our own stories, and how we can get started in sharing them. 

Author Tom Roberts and Avera Behavioral Health Services are teaming up to promote the book “A New Norm,” that encourages young people to speak up if they, or someone they know, needs help or is dealing with mental health related illnesses.

Roosevelt High School counselor ,Katie Heavlin, shares how you can stay involved and stay connected in your teen’s digital world. 

Jaden Miller with 605 Dreads shares her journey with dreads and explains how having them requires a lot more work than you might think. 

Registered Dietitian, Kelsey Johnson, teaches us healthy and portable snack ideas for when hunger strikes. 

Recipes:

