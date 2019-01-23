KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

January 23rd On KELOLAND Living

Authors Phil and Sandy Hamman release their second book uncovering more details on the Gitchie Manitou crime that has captured the curiosity of three generations.

Darcy Jensen with Prairie View Prevention Services shares parenting tips for having difficult conversations with teenagers.

The Sioux Falls Spanish Club is the perfect option for you to start learning Spanish or brush up on your spanish-speaking skills. 

Good Night Theatre joins us today on set to get us ready for the Heroes and Villains Cabaret

