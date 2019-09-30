Jaine Andrews

HOMETOWN:

Madison, WI

WHERE DID YOU GO TO COLLEGE AND WHAT WAS YOUR MAJOR?

I went to Iowa State University in Ames, IA. I majored in Journalism and Mass Communication with minors in Psychology, Telecommunicative Arts and Political Science.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE SEASON AND WHY?

I love the fall because of all the beautiful colors on the trees, it doesn’t hurt that it’s usually not too hot or too cold—I’m sort of like Goldilocks in that I like my weather “just right!”

WHERE IS SOMEPLACE YOU WOULD LIKE TO TRAVEL AND WHY?

I would love to travel to Cornwall and Wales in England. It is where my mother’s side of the family is from and I would love to see it someday.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE QUOTE?

“All you can take with you is that which you’ve given away.” –- It’s A Wonderful Life

ARE YOU A DOG OR A CAT PERSON?

Both, actually. I have two dogs, but love my grandkitty, too!

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE THING ABOUT LIVING IN KELOLAND?

Hands down, the people. They are warm and friendly and they smile at you even if they don’t know you. That’s pretty cool.

IF YOU COULD INTERVIEW ANY CELEBRITY, WHO WOULD IT BE AND WHY?

Oprah Winfrey. She truly appreciates her success and recognizes her responsibility to use it to help make the world a better place before she leaves it.

AS A CHILD, WHAT DID YOU WANT TO BE WHEN YOU GREW UP?

At the age of 6, I wanted to be an airline stewardess, just like my Aunt Sue. She was so glamorous, I adored her and wanted to be just like her.

WHAT IS ONE OF THE SCARIEST THINGS TO HAPPEN TO YOU?

Going into labor three months early and giving birth 6 and a half weeks early. My daughter, Chloe’, is also the best thing to ever happen to me.