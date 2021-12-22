J & R Mechanical giving back this holiday season

‘Tis the season for giving. And after nearly two years of pandemic isolation, generosity has become an even more potent part of the holiday spirit this year. The crew at J&R Mechanical has certainly gotten the “giving bug”. Owner, Josh Chapman is joining us today, along with the “J&R Girls”, his twin daughters, Ava and Grace Chapman, to tell us more about what they’re doing to make the holidays brighter–and warmer–this year. It’s a history of giving that’s nearly as old as the J&R Girls, themselves.

Not sure whether your furnace is warming your home as well as it should? Then be sure to call J & R Mechanical at 605-498-2665. Their crews are available 24-7 and you can count on them for quality service that is completed on time and in line with the estimate they give you.

Don’t forget: You have now through January 15th to help someone in need by nominating them to receive a new furnace in the new year. All you have to do is go online to j-rmechanical.com and click the nominate button to enter the name of someone in our community who you think could use a helping hand. You can also find more information on J&R’s Facebook page by clicking here.

