Ivclub hydration therapy helping you look, feel, and perform better

Dust off those can openers and start flipping through those old church cookbooks - it's time for the 3rd annual Hotdish Competish. Abby Bischoff , the All Saints Neighborhood chair of this tasty casserole competition, and Jeff Gould, one of the celebrity judges, share all the event details AND Abby's award winning "Stuffing Casserole" (recipe below).

Whether you enter with a hotdish, a notdish, totdish or bars - listen up because Jeff is going to tell you what he is looking for in a winning dish.