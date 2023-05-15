With school getting out in the next couple of weeks and all those graduation open houses in the history books, you might be thinking that it’s too late to re-do that outdated bathroom in your home.



Yet, today’s guest says it is never too late for a summer spruce-up. Rod Moeller with Re-Bath of Sioux Falls is the guy to ask.



He joined us to tell us more about why now might be the best time to make some improvements inside while you’ll be spending more time outside.

Re-Bath customers enjoy remodeling services that range from tub and shower updates to complete bathroom remodels. You’ll find them in Sioux Falls as 1110 West 41st Street or by calling 605-273-5121. If you’d like to schedule a FREE bathroom design consultation you can register online at ReBath.com/location/siouxfalls.

Need some great ideas for your new bathroom remodeling project? Simply scan the QR code on your screen and you can find all the inspiration you need by checking out Re-Bath’s design gallery online.