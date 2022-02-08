You wouldn’t expect a fourth grader to pick up an instrument and immediately make beautiful music with it. Whether it’s a cello, a piccolo or the tuba, most people who play an instruments get started young and developed their skill over time. Yet, that doesn’t have to be the case.



Thomas Fortner is the Assistant Conductor with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. He joined us to let us in on a little secret: It’s never too late to pluck the strings or develop your embouchure and learn to play a new instrument even as an adult.

Thomas Fortner on set with Ashley Thompson