It’s National Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day!

Mention doughnuts and most of us only need to hear the word to get our mouth watering. This deep-fried piece of dough can be laced with every kind of flavor, from chocolate to bacon, and it’s also delicious. While there are actually three other doughnut holidays, today’s celebration of the jelly-filled doughnut is actually our favorite! Who doesn’t want to add sweet jelly to this decadent pastry? Our guest today is Ben Duenwald, the president/owner of Flyboy Donuts in Sioux Falls, has plenty of experience filling his delicious doughtnuts with jelly and all sorts of things. He’s here to tell us more about how it’s done.