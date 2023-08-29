Call the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline toll-free at 800-272-3900 for 24-hour help.

Alzheimer’s, a form of dementia, is second only to cancer as the most-feared health condition in this country, and around the world.



Those fears are well-founded as current statistics report that one in three seniors will die with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Leslie Morrow is the state executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association. She knows that as bleak as that statistic may sound, more people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s are living longer and with a better quality of life thanks to research and advancements in medical treatment.



Leslie is joining us today to tell us more about the upcoming Walk-to-End Alzheimer’s and how the funds raised through the effort are providing hope for people with Alzheimer’s and their families.