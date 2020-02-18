Is your voice worth $1000?

Do you have a go-to karaoke song? Is it worth one thousand dollars? You have the chance to find out this weekend for the fifth annual Rock the Shrine event.

Bob Uecker, the Chanter President of the El Riad Shrine, joined by Chad Higgins, Ryan Hype and Dave Leduc, are members of the band PopROCKS!, which will be performing Saturday night.

We also have a special performance from Pierce Humke, last year’s Rock the Shrine Karaoke Champion.

You can get tickets to Rock The Shrine at rocktheshrine.com.

Doors open at 6:00 on Saturday, February 22nd at the El Riad Shrine.