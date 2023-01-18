Running, dance, golf, skiing and tennis are just a few of the athletic activities that are common in the Thompson household. And while they always get a kick out of them, it can be tough to mix them up a bit by using one to help strengthen our performance in another. Thankfully, there is one unexpected exercise that could help you cross train for any sport. Yoga.

Bri Fiedler is the founder and instructor at b well company, a fitness company in Sioux Falls. Her team recently joined the Jackrabbits Football team to lead them in a few yoga stretches that just might have been the secret in their victory over NDSU to become national champions. Today, Bri showed us know how yoga can help you cross train for any sport.