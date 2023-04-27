Can you feel it? The seasons are changing, and that means many changes in our lives too! The landscape, our wardrobe and for many, our hair! What’s more fun than changing up your look and trying something new for the summer? Hannah Lems is a hairstylist and owner of 1888 Hair + Co. If the last few years have been about embracing natural texture and lived-in hairstyles, 2023 is set to be all that and a little more. From cuts to color, Hannah joined us in the studio today to share some hairstyle trends so we can all feel and look our best when summer arrives.

2023 summer trends:

Dimension

Tonality – warm tones are making a comeback!

Low maintenance/lived-in look