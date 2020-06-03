Is the pandemic the perfect time to learn an instrument? The South Dakota Symphony thinks so

If you’re going a little stir crazy self-quarantining at home, maybe it’s time to consider picking up an instrument or sharpening up your skills. If you’ve got a guitar or and old violin collecting dust in your closet, our next guest says now is a great time to become that musician you always thought you could be. Doosook Kim is the concertmaster of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and she is among the many musicians teaching lessons online while we all wait out the coronavirus pandemic. She’s joined us on today’s show to show us how it works and help Ashley re-discover her strings skills on the violin.