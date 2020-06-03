1  of  2
Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1016 Click to review South Dakota Primary Election Results

Is the pandemic the perfect time to learn an instrument? The South Dakota Symphony thinks so

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re going a little stir crazy self-quarantining at home, maybe it’s time to consider picking up an instrument or sharpening up your skills. If you’ve got a guitar or and old violin collecting dust in your closet, our next guest says now is a great time to become that musician you always thought you could be. Doosook Kim is the concertmaster of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and she is among the many musicians teaching lessons online while we all wait out the coronavirus pandemic. She’s joined us on today’s show to show us how it works and help Ashley re-discover her strings skills on the violin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests