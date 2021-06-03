It seems like the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel is drawing near for many Americans with about half of people receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While we’ve learned at lot about dealing with pandemic, some people are wondering whether there were warning signs we missed. And what we can we do to be on the watch for a possible future pandemic.
Jose-Marie Griffiths is the President of Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota.
She explains how we can use technology to potentially predict the next pandemic and perhaps event divert it altogether.
Is the internet the key to predicting the next pandemic?
