Is the internet the key to predicting the next pandemic?

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) - An amphitheater is one of the newest additions to the park on the east side of Parkston.

"It was kind of just discussed around the table, kind of at one of our meetings, someone just threw that out there that there'd be some space, if we had an amphiteather it'd be great for our Summerfest, and just to add into our park," president of Parkston Commercial Club, Bill Maxwell said.