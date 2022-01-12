Have you been feeling stuck in a rut? For some people, the energy around them can be suffocating. That’s when it may be time to heal your space and clear out the negative energy around you.
We’re being joined by Jackie Bolstad, she is intuitive and the owner of Thymes Gate.
She’s here to give us a few tips on what we can do to keep our space happy, healthy and full of light.
Is it time to heal your home with an energy cleaning
