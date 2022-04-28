During the pandemic it was easy to say, “I’m doing what’s best for me and my family, and forgetting societal norms.” That can be as simple as now foregoing the traditional handshake to wearing sweat pants in public more often than you used to. It’s gotten to the point that some now say they’re “living in goblin mode.”



Trisha Dohn is the owner of Well365. She joined us to fill us in on why “living in goblin mode” might be okay from time-to-time, but as the world begins to get back to normal, you might want to, too.