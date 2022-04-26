Are you looking to bring in a bit more cash and feel more fulfilled in your day-to-day life? Starting a side hustle, or leaving your current position to start your own business, may be for you. But do you know what does it take to get a new or extra business off the ground and running?
Jo Hausman is a business coach who has a lot of experience in both starting her own businesses and helping coach others through their entrepreneurial quests.
She gave us some advice for how anyone can adopt the mentality needed to get a business up and running, and told us how we can reach that next level of success.