Is it cultural appreciation or appropriation?

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

When learning about a new culture, it’s easy to get excited and want to learn more and participate in everything from the food to the fashion. Only sometimes what might feel like appreciation can turn to appropriation.

Willette Capers is the Assistant Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Augustana University.

She helps us dissect when the line is being crossed–so you don’t end up going from that well-intended appreciation to cultural appropriation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 