Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by Black people and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. But how can we learn about Black history in a way that perpetuates equity all year long?



Vaney Hariri is the owner of Think 3D solutions. He is often a voice for helping everyone understand the importance of recognizing Black history.



He joined us today to help us understand how talking about history doesn’t always mean that things are in the past.

