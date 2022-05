Dealing with a traumatic event, or truthfully, any event in your life that causes stress, it can be easy to escape to a daydream world. Yet, as many people will tell you escapism isn’t always the best coping mechanism.



Licensed Professional Counselor, Holly Merrick-Liston, joined us to explain the difference between escapism and coping mechanisms, and how we can potentially work our way toward healthier coping skills when the next life event occurs.