Let’s face it, now that kids are back in class across KELOLAND, the easy, breezy summer feeling has flown the coop. Before the math tests, papers and reading assignments start to add up to stress, We’re going to help you and your student develop a new way to cope that doesn’t involve screaming and ripping up the math assignment! Owner of Thyme’s Gate, Jackie Bolstad, stopped by to teach us a few easy tips that use meditation to help keep things stress-free…this semester and those to come.