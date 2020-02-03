Interactive play exhibit educates kids on how food gets from the farm to the table

From the food on your table to the clothes on your back, agriculture provides a variety of things you eat, wear and use every day. However those items don’t magically arrive at the store or appear in your home. Which is why it’s so important to recognize the contributions of KELOLAND farmers. Ashley and Brittany recently got a lesson in how our food gets from the farm to our tables at the Stockyards Ag Experience and we hope you find it as eye-opening as we did.

The exhibits and intereactive play areas at the Stockyards Ag Experience are free and fun for all ages. Find out more at stockyardsagexperience.org.

